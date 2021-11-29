Wrexham 0-2 Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil's Daniel Moss in action against Wrexham's Jordan Ponticelli

Yeovil ended 10-man Wrexham's unbeaten home record in the National League.

Liam McAlinden was shown a straight red card after the use of an elbow on Daniel Moss during a fiery first half.

Josh Staunton met Jordan Barnett's cross to give Yeovil the lead despite the best efforts of Wrexham keeper Rob Lainton.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, on loan from Watford, capitalised on defensive mistakes to score a second with seven minutes remaining.

Yeovil, now unbeaten in seven games, remain 10th while Wrexham stay in seventh despite a first defeat in six games.