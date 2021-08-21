Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16HynesSubstituted forKingat 70'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 6Jacobs
- 10LyonSubstituted forMcGrattanat 65'minutes
- 15Russell
- 7OliverBooked at 57mins
- 9MuirheadSubstituted forKnowlesat 61'minutes
- 11Ugwu
Substitutes
- 12Knowles
- 17McGrattan
- 20Wylie
- 25King
- 29Gallacher
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Brynn
- 5McKay
- 13Debayo
- 20Nditi
- 33GibsonBooked at 84mins
- 6CochraneSubstituted forJosephat 79'minutes
- 15McGrorySubstituted forConnellyat 65'minutes
- 8Todd
- 7PatonBooked at 75mins
- 9RoyBooked at 86mins
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 10Connelly
- 17Joseph
- 23McDonald
- 25Dunn
- 29Henderson
- 30Cowie
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Debayo (Queen of the South).
Booking
Ally Roy (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
William Gibson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Solomon Brynn, Queen of the South. Morton 2, Queen of the South 3.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Alex King (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Harry Cochrane because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alex King (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Jacobs (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Queen of the South 3. Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Alex King replaces Darren Hynes.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Darren Hynes.