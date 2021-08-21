Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1AyrAyr United0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8CarsonBooked at 70mins
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5DeasBooked at 73mins
  • 14WalshSubstituted forDoranat 85'minutes
  • 12MacGregor
  • 18Allardice
  • 7Gardyne
  • 11SutherlandSubstituted forWelshat 78'minutes
  • 19DukuSubstituted forMckayat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 4Welsh
  • 9Mckay
  • 10Doran
  • 16Jamieson
  • 21MacKay
  • 23McAlear

Ayr

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 5McGinty
  • 23FjørtoftBooked at 40mins
  • 15Baird
  • 2Houston
  • 4MuirheadBooked at 75mins
  • 20HewittSubstituted forAfolabiat 65'minutes
  • 18ChalmersSubstituted forO'Connorat 75'minutes
  • 6MurdochSubstituted forSalkeldat 81'minutes
  • 9Adeloye
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 8Miller
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Salkeld
  • 24Afolabi
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 32Miller
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Tom Walsh.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Cameron Salkeld replaces Andy Murdoch.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Jonathan Afolabi (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh replaces Shane Sutherland.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Joe Chalmers.

  13. Booking

    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomi Adeloye (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Booking

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    David Carson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Manny Duku.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).

