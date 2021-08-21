Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Tom Walsh.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8CarsonBooked at 70mins
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5DeasBooked at 73mins
- 14WalshSubstituted forDoranat 85'minutes
- 12MacGregor
- 18Allardice
- 7Gardyne
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forWelshat 78'minutes
- 19DukuSubstituted forMckayat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 4Welsh
- 9Mckay
- 10Doran
- 16Jamieson
- 21MacKay
- 23McAlear
Ayr
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 21Albinson
- 5McGinty
- 23FjørtoftBooked at 40mins
- 15Baird
- 2Houston
- 4MuirheadBooked at 75mins
- 20HewittSubstituted forAfolabiat 65'minutes
- 18ChalmersSubstituted forO'Connorat 75'minutes
- 6MurdochSubstituted forSalkeldat 81'minutes
- 9Adeloye
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 8Miller
- 10O'Connor
- 11Salkeld
- 24Afolabi
- 25Ecrepont
- 32Miller
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Cameron Salkeld replaces Andy Murdoch.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Jonathan Afolabi (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh replaces Shane Sutherland.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Joe Chalmers.
Booking
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tomi Adeloye (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
David Carson (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Billy Mckay replaces Manny Duku.
Post update
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT).