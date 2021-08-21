Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0KilmarnockKilmarnock2

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 17Stanger
  • 6Hamilton
  • 5Easton
  • 7MacDonald
  • 16Mullin
  • 14Spence
  • 2VirtanenSubstituted forMimnaughat 74'minutes
  • 3McMannBooked at 62mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forTempletonat 61'minutes
  • 9RyanSubstituted forMoyoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stirling
  • 10Templeton
  • 12Want
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 20Moyo
  • 23Hilton
  • 26Redfern

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Naismith
  • 24McGowan
  • 5Murray
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinn
  • 29BurkeBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 19PolworthSubstituted forLyonsat 78'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10RobinsonSubstituted forCameronat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 20Cameron
  • 33McArthur
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Scott Robinson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  3. Post update

    David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

  5. Post update

    Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock).

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Templeton (Hamilton Academical).

  8. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Moyo replaces Andrew Ryan.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Chris Burke.

  14. Booking

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Reegan Mimnaugh.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Liam Polworth.

  19. Post update

    Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Blair Alston (Kilmarnock).

