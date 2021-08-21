Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath3Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 12Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 22HendersonSubstituted forLinnat 70'minutes
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 19Dowds
  • 21Antell

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Stone
  • 16McKennaSubstituted forAkinolaat 26'minutes
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 2Foster
  • 19MacIverSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
  • 6Turner
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7TiffoneyBooked at 69mins
  • 9Graham
  • 10RuddenSubstituted forGordonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 11Smith
  • 14Gordon
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Post update

    Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Liam Henderson.

  7. Booking

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  12. Post update

    Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Shea Gordon replaces Zak Rudden.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Ross MacIver.

  17. Post update

    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 3, Partick Thistle 1. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

