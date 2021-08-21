Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Attempt missed. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 12Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 22HendersonSubstituted forLinnat 70'minutes
- 28Craigen
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 19Dowds
- 21Antell
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Stone
- 16McKennaSubstituted forAkinolaat 26'minutes
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 2Foster
- 19MacIverSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
- 6Turner
- 8Bannigan
- 7TiffoneyBooked at 69mins
- 9Graham
- 10RuddenSubstituted forGordonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 11Smith
- 14Gordon
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Liam Henderson.
Booking
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Henderson (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Shea Gordon replaces Zak Rudden.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Ross MacIver.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 3, Partick Thistle 1. Nicky Low (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.