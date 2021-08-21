Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic0Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 8Robertson
  • 6Durnan
  • 5Graham
  • 2TaggartSubstituted forMendyat 63'minutes
  • 4HowieBooked at 34mins
  • 19Niang
  • 12Scougall
  • 7CawleySubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
  • 11Boyd
  • 18SammonSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Trouten
  • 14Lamont
  • 16King
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21McDowall
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Webster

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MuirBooked at 11mins
  • 24Doyle
  • 6Morrison
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 22Thomson
  • 21Gillespie
  • 14MooreSubstituted forMcHughat 74'minutes
  • 10Brown
  • 7LongridgeBooked at 42mins
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 4Kilday
  • 8Lyon
  • 9McHugh
  • 12Ferrie
  • 15Gillies
  • 16Yeats
  • 18Biggar
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
610

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Moore.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

  7. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mouhamed Niang.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Cameron O'Donnell replaces Conor Sammon.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Fernandy Mendy replaces Scott Taggart.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

  14. Post update

    Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Doyle.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Post update

    Adam King (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories