Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 8Robertson
- 6Durnan
- 5Graham
- 2TaggartSubstituted forMendyat 63'minutes
- 4HowieBooked at 34mins
- 19Niang
- 12Scougall
- 7CawleySubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 11Boyd
- 18SammonSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Trouten
- 14Lamont
- 16King
- 20O'Donnell
- 21McDowall
- 23Mendy
- 25Webster
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MuirBooked at 11mins
- 24Doyle
- 6Morrison
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 22Thomson
- 21Gillespie
- 14MooreSubstituted forMcHughat 74'minutes
- 10Brown
- 7LongridgeBooked at 42mins
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 4Kilday
- 8Lyon
- 9McHugh
- 12Ferrie
- 15Gillies
- 16Yeats
- 18Biggar
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution, Queen's Park. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Moore.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mouhamed Niang.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Cameron O'Donnell replaces Conor Sammon.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Fernandy Mendy replaces Scott Taggart.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Doyle.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Adam King (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.