Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Lynch
- 2McGeever
- 5Buchanan
- 3Boyle
- 6CarswellBooked at 60mins
- 18Paton
- 11MacLeanBooked at 51mins
- 19Wilson
- 28Hopkirk
- 9Orsi
Substitutes
- 7Duthie
- 10Stokes
- 20Muir
- 21Trialist
- 22McKnight
- 25Schiavone
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Gourlay
- 2Neill
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 3Milne
- 8Yule
- 4Scully
- 16Vigurs
- 20Leitch
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 7Watson
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 15Anderson
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Rory McAllister.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Harry Milne.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Edin Lynch (Dumbarton).
Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).
Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.