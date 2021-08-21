Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton1Cove RangersCove Rangers2

Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 6CarswellBooked at 60mins
  • 18Paton
  • 11MacLeanBooked at 51mins
  • 19Wilson
  • 28Hopkirk
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 7Duthie
  • 10Stokes
  • 20Muir
  • 21Trialist
  • 22McKnight
  • 25Schiavone

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Gourlay
  • 2Neill
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 7Watson
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Edin Lynch (Dumbarton).

  2. Post update

    Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Blair Yule.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Rory McAllister.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Harry Milne.

  8. Post update

    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

  10. Booking

    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  12. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Edin Lynch (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).

  20. Booking

    Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories