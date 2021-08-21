Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0MontroseMontrose1

East Fife v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Mercer
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3HigginsBooked at 37mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 6McManus
  • 19Higgins
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 10Smith
  • 14Watt
  • 9ConnellSubstituted forSempleat 45+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 15Brown
  • 16Semple
  • 17Steele
  • 18Newton
  • 20Osei-Bonsu
  • 21Campbell

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6MassonBooked at 49mins
  • 15Whatley
  • 12AntoniazziSubstituted forWaddellat 67'minutes
  • 7Webster
  • 11Lyons
  • 10MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Waddell replaces Christian Antoniazzi.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

  10. Post update

    Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  17. Booking

    Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 1.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 1.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Jamie Semple replaces Kyle Connell because of an injury.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories