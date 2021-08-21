East Fife v Montrose

Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gallacher
- 12Mercer
- 5Dunlop
- 3HigginsBooked at 37mins
- 8Slattery
- 6McManus
- 19Higgins
- 2Dunsmore
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 9ConnellSubstituted forSempleat 45+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 15Brown
- 16Semple
- 17Steele
- 18Newton
- 20Osei-Bonsu
- 21Campbell
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 6MassonBooked at 49mins
- 15Whatley
- 12AntoniazziSubstituted forWaddellat 67'minutes
- 7Webster
- 11Lyons
- 10MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Waddell
- 8Watson
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Hand ball by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Waddell replaces Christian Antoniazzi.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Post update
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Montrose 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Montrose 1.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jamie Semple replaces Kyle Connell because of an injury.