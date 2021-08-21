Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk2ClydeClyde0

Falkirk v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 6Miller
  • 4Hall
  • 3Dixon
  • 15McCann
  • 16RossSubstituted forKrasniqiat 65'minutes
  • 21Telfer
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 7Morrison
  • 17KeenaSubstituted forWilsonat 79'minutes
  • 11McGuffie

Substitutes

  • 5Krasniqi
  • 12Martin
  • 14Wilson
  • 18Ompreon
  • 23Weekes
  • 24Williamson
  • 25Lemon

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mitchell
  • 19Munro
  • 24Elsdon
  • 5Rumsby
  • 2Mortimer
  • 8CuddihySubstituted forAndrewat 76'minutes
  • 14NicollSubstituted forJonesat 61'minutes
  • 4Gomis
  • 25Kennedy
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 6Balatoni
  • 12Docherty
  • 17Jones
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 23Andrew
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Aidan Keena.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Ernaldo Krasniqi (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Owen Andrew replaces Barry Cuddihy because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Aidan Keena (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Elsdon (Clyde).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Falkirk 2, Clyde 0. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Falkirk. Aidan Keena draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Scott Rumsby (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Ernaldo Krasniqi replaces Sebastian Ross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Rob Jones replaces Kevin Nicoll.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Falkirk 1, Clyde 0. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Hall following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Sebastian Ross (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories