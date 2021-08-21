Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians3

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 15Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 3ConroyBooked at 69mins
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 2Mulligan
  • 7RitchieSubstituted forCameronat 65'minutes
  • 14Payne
  • 99LyleSubstituted forMcLeanat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9McLean
  • 10Cameron
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Musanhu
  • 27Wilson

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Currie
  • 6Fordyce
  • 8Agnew
  • 15McDonald
  • 23McGill
  • 7McCabe
  • 24McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 11Smith
  • 10Easton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 18Cantley
  • 20Caves
  • 22Kouider-Aïssa
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 3. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

  3. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

  6. Post update

    Max Currie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Simon Ferry.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 2. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Booking

    Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Airdrieonians. Callum Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Lyall Cameron replaces Hamish Ritchie.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Derek Lyle.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Mulligan (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rhys McCabe.

