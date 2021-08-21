Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 3. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 15Strachan
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 3ConroyBooked at 69mins
- 8Brown
- 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
- 2Mulligan
- 7RitchieSubstituted forCameronat 65'minutes
- 14Payne
- 99LyleSubstituted forMcLeanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9McLean
- 10Cameron
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 19Musanhu
- 27Wilson
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Currie
- 6Fordyce
- 8Agnew
- 15McDonald
- 23McGill
- 7McCabe
- 24McGill
- 21Frizzell
- 11Smith
- 10Easton
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 18Cantley
- 20Caves
- 22Kouider-Aïssa
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Post update
Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Post update
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Post update
Max Currie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Simon Ferry.
Post update
Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 2. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Airdrieonians. Callum Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Lyall Cameron replaces Hamish Ritchie.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Derek Lyle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Mulligan (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rhys McCabe.