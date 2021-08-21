Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 4El-Zubaidi
- 5McGowan
- 3Fagan
- 7Wilson
- 6LeslieBooked at 4mins
- 8Wilson
- 11Reilly
- 9Doherty
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Robinson
- 14Roberts
- 15Fernie
- 16McKernon
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wilson
- 20Wright
- 21Stevenson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Lowdon
- 11Johnston
- 4Moxon
- 8Docherty
- 7Wallace
- 9SmithBooked at 58mins
- 10AndersonBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Goss
- 15Birch
- 16Hunter
- 17Purdue
- 18McCartney
- 19Fleming
- 20Steele
- Referee:
- George Calder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aldin El-Zubaidi (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.
Booking
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot is high and wide to the right. Declan Byrne should be disappointed.
Penalty Albion Rovers. Callum Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Greg Fleming (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
David Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).