Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4El-Zubaidi
  • 5McGowan
  • 3Fagan
  • 7Wilson
  • 6LeslieBooked at 4mins
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Reilly
  • 9Doherty
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Robinson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Fernie
  • 16McKernon
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Wright
  • 21Stevenson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Wallace
  • 9SmithBooked at 58mins
  • 10AndersonBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Goss
  • 15Birch
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Purdue
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Fleming
  • 20Steele
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aldin El-Zubaidi (Albion Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.

  9. Booking

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot is high and wide to the right. Declan Byrne should be disappointed.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Albion Rovers. Callum Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Greg Fleming (Annan Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    David Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).

