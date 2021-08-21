Stranraer v Stirling Albion

Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 34Lyle
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 2RobertsonBooked at 63mins
- 3Burns
- 4Langan
- 8Gallagher
- 14Walker
- 20YatesSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
- 11WoodsSubstituted forDuffyat 45'minutes
- 9N'GoySubstituted forRennieat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Sonkur
- 17Moore
- 19Rennie
- 24Duffy
- 27Scullion
Stirling
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregorBooked at 68mins
- 4Cummins
- 3McNiffSubstituted forSummersat 67'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 6GrantSubstituted forBannerat 79'minutes
- 11FlanaganSubstituted forHeaverat 86'minutes
- 7Carrick
- 10LeitchSubstituted forScallyat 79'minutes
- 23MackinSubstituted forBikeyat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bikey
- 12Banner
- 14Summers
- 15Heaver
- 16Scally
- 17Law
- 18Omar
- 19Moore
- 20Creaney
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Attempt blocked. Dylan Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Bikey replaces Dylan Mackin.
Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Rennie replaces Emile Kpama N'Goy.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Ray Grant.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Daniel Scally replaces Jack Leitch.
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Curtis Lyle.
Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Stranraer. Joseph Moore replaces Matt Yates.
Sean Burns (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion).