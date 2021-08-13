Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are set to find out if they have won over Manchester City's Yan Couto in the next 48 hours but won't close the door on Josip Juranovic of Legia Warsaw as they close in on a new right-back. (Daily Record)

Defender Andy Considine insists Aberdeen have the squad depth to bid for both European success and domestic silverware this season. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown is "one of the most acclaimed bullies", while goalkeeper Joe Lewis behaved like a "five-year-old" after Thursday's Conference League win, says angry Breidablik boss Oskar Thorvaldsson. (Daily Record)

Rangers send an email to season ticket holders after problems gaining admission to Tuesday's loss to Malmo, saying the issue was "exacerbated" by a "significant" number of fans trying to gain entry without a valid ticket. (Scottish Sun)

LASK won't have home ground advantage when they play St Johnstone in the Europa Conference League play-off round first leg next week. With work being carried out at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, the game will be moved to Klagenfurt. (Courier)

Winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is training with St Johnstone after leaving Norwich City. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Queen of the South. (Not the Old Firm)

Tom Rogic is ready to hit his peak for Celtic according to manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian midfielder thriving under the guidance of his countryman. (Herald)