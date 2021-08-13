Alex Fisher has played in Spain, Belgium, Italy and Scotland

Newport County have signed striker Alex Fisher on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old left Exeter City at the end of 2020-21 after three seasons in which he made 46 appearances.

Fisher is Newport's 13th summer signing and manager Mike Flynn welcomed his arrival.

"Alex spent time with us in pre-season and he's arrived full of hunger from day one. He put in some good performances in the games he featured in too," said Flynn.

"He has plenty of experience playing in this division, he can help link play for us, and I'm hopeful he can have a positive impact on some of the other players in the squad."

Fisher said: "The club's record in the past few years with them being towards the top end of the [League Two] table has been one of the contributing factors in my decision to come here.

"I know quite a few of the guys in the team and spoke to the manager quite a bit in the off-season, so when the opportunity came around it was an easy choice.

"I'm a big guy, I like to put myself around and I pride myself on my work rate. You'll always get 100% from me and I like to think when the chances come around, I'll put the ball in the net."