Capacity crowds return for first Premier League Saturday of 2021-22 season
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
After 19 months of empty seats and eerily quiet stadiums, capacity crowds returned in force on the first Saturday of the new Premier League season.
Social distancing measures at sporting venues were lifted following the easing of Covid restrictions in England on 19 July.
Brentford stunned Arsenal on a thunderous night in west London on Friday, and the atmosphere was no less buoyant around the grounds on Saturday.
Speaking after his side's victory over Leeds at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the return of supporters "creates and sets the mood".
"You get the butterflies again," added the Norwegian. "Suddenly it's a game that matters.
"We felt extra responsibility because it's been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important."
Here's how supporters up and down the country celebrated their return.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment