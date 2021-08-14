Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Patrick Brough's previous clubs also include Carlisle United and Morecambe

Barrow wing-back Patrick Brough has agreed a new two-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

He has made 80 appearances for the Bluebirds since joining them two years ago from Scottish club Falkirk.

The 25-year-old was named players' player of the year last season after scoring six goals in 45 games.

"We want to finish as high as we can this season and surprise a few people - and I want to be part of it," Brough told the club website.