Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Defeat to Croatia ended Scotland's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds at Euro 2020

Okay, Scotland didn't win a game, but their return to the major stage at Euro 2020 this summer was still an unforgettable occasion.

The players lapped it up, likewise fans of all ages. Having waited 23 years, Scotland now has a taste for the big time and the next target is the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As the national team resume their qualifying campaign next month, how promising are their prospects?

Unbeaten but playing catch-up

Scotland have played three games in qualifying Group F and it's been an unbeaten but bumpy start, with two draws and a win leaving them four points adrift of leaders Denmark.

With only the group winners guaranteed qualification, and the runners-up entering the play-offs, it's already looking a tall order to finish top. Even second place will be a close-fought scramble.

Falling behind has been a common problem for Scotland. They trailed twice in the opening game at Hampden against Austria before fighting back for a point, while Ryan Fraser's second-half strike salvaged a 1-1 draw in Israel.

Faroe Islands were then swept aside 4-0 in Glasgow to keep Scotland a point ahead of Israel and Austria heading into the upcoming triple-header.

This batch of games looks make or break for Scotland's chances. First up is their toughest assignment of the group - away to Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark on 1 September. Defeat would extend the gap to seven points and all but end Scotland's automatic qualification hopes.

Three days later, Steve Clarke's men host bottom team Moldova, then comes a difficult away test in Austria, who are 26 places higher than Scotland's current world ranking of 49.

The Scots will hope to still be firmly in the mix when qualifying wraps up quickly with double-headers in October and November.

What awaits in upcoming games?

Denmark captured hearts across the continent with their run to the Euros semi-finals this summer. After Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the opening loss to Finland, the Danes looked to be heading home when they were beaten by Belgium.

However, a rousing 4-1 victory over Russia squeezed them into the knockout stage where they thrashed Wales and edged out the Czech Republic before losing to England after extra time.

In World Cup qualifying, the Danes made a formidable start in March with wins away to Israel and Austria either side of a home rout of Moldova. In those three games Denmark scored 14 and conceded none. Gulp.

Austria were also at the Euros this summer, going one better than Scotland by progressing from the group phase. Wins over North Macedonia and Ukraine bookended defeat by the Netherlands before the Austrians ran eventual champions Italy close in the last 16 with a 2-1 extra-time defeat.

At least their 4-0 home drubbing by Denmark back in March proves Austria are eminently beatable.

Moldova, meanwhile, should present few problems. Their only point so far came against the Faroes before conceding eight to Denmark and four at home to Israel.

How do the play-offs work?

The Nations League route to the play-offs, which helped send Clarke's side to Euro 2020, is already closed this time after the Czech Republic won Scotland's group.

So, should the Scots be unable to overhaul Denmark, only a second-placed finish will suffice.

The 10 runners-up in World Cup qualifying progress to the play-offs, where the best six are seeded depending on their results in the group stage.

Two Nations League section winners, who finished third or below in World Cup qualifying, complete the line-up.

The 12 teams are then split into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final in March next year. The three path winners qualify for the showpiece in Qatar.

Simple, eh?