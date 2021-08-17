David Turnbull scored twice as Celtic eased past Jablonec in the last round

Europa League play-off: Celtic v AZ Alkmaar Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 18 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic are "very close to a few deals" for new players with manager Ange Postecoglou "very confident" signings will be made before the deadline.

Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Joe Hart, Bosun Lawal, James McCarthy, Liam Shaw, Carl Starfelt and Osaze Urhoghide have been recruited this summer.

And the manager wants a new right-back to challenge Anthony Ralston.

"We just need players," said the Australian before Wednesday's visit of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

"I've said that consistently. I've also said we're working hard, it's not an easy market to get deals done.

"I can at least now confidently give a deadline because the deadline is actually coming up [31 August]. I'm very confident we'll have players in before the transfer deadline.

"We're very close to a few deals, I think. We just need to keep doing what we're doing, make sure we get the right players in and once we do it'll help us enormously because we're putting a big workload on a core group of players at the moment."

Having built a reputation for overcoming some of European football's top sides on home soil in the 2000s, Celtic Park's reputation as a fortress has disintegrated in recent years.

Ferencvaros and Sparta Prague were among the sides that turned Celtic over on their own patch last season, and Postecoglou wants to begin the process of making the ground a place to be feared once again.

"I think it is important," said the former Australia boss. "If you look back at the history of the club, I think that's where that aura around European nights came about. They got some pretty big scalps and the atmosphere, the crowd, it all plays its part.

"As soon as we got everyone back into the stadium, I used the term 'sell some belief' to our supporters, and some hope, that we can do things.

"I think it's important because particularly on European nights, sometimes the atmosphere you meet away from home is pretty challenging so to be able to get results and big performances at home certainly helps you progress in the competition."

Team news

Abada is likely to return for Celtic but fellow attacker Ryan Christie, who also missed the weekend League Cup win against Hearts, is not yet ready to make his comeback.

AZ captain Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with Atalanta and Rennes but is still in Pascal Jansen's squad.

What else do we know about AZ?

AZ finished third in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, just a point behind PSV Eindhoven, and were joint top with Ajax when the previous campaign was cancelled after 25 games because of Covid.

However, last season's top scorer Myron Boadu has been sold, so too fellow Dutch caps Calvin Stengs and goalkeeper Marco Bizot, plus Norwegian international right-back Jonas Svensson.

London-born Jansen has been in charge since 2020, returning to the club he once played for. The domestic season got off to a poor start for Jansen with defeat by RKC Waalwijk.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "They're a good young side so they're going to bring plenty of energy, plenty of mobility so it will be a good challenge for us.

"They've had a recent strong history in the Dutch league and produced some very good footballers and they've got some very good young ones in their team now. But it's more about us, how we play and how we perform."