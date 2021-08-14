Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lisa Evans has scored 17 goals in 83 international games for Scotland

West Ham have signed Scotland midfielder Lisa Evans from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old, who can also play at wing-back, has been with Arsenal for four years and has made 62 appearances.

She was in their 2018-19 title-winning squad and could make her West Ham debut in their Women's Super League season opener at Brighton on 5 September.