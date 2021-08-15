Last updated on .From the section Irish

Robinson returns to Crusaders after a spell with Irish Premiership rivals Larne

Josh Robinson is back for a second spell at Crusaders after the central defender moved to Seaview from Larne.

The 28-year-old, who joined Larne from Linfield, signed for the Crues in 2012 from Rangers and won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles.

Robinson moved to York City four years later before winning two Premiership titles after joining the Blues in 2017.

He has signed a three-year deal with the north Belfast club, who finished sixth last season.

"I'm very excited, a lot of the squad are my good friends," said Robinson.

"We were all close friends and we made special memories back in the day, and I would like to have those memories again."

Crues boss Stephen Baxter said: "He's six foot two, he's quick, aggressive, he scores goals and marks tight. He's everything you want in a centre-half.

"He's had those attributes since he was 12 years old, that's why Rangers, Linfield, York, Larne wanted him.

"This is the level of football he's played at but he's a good age, he's a leader now, he's been around the block.

"He brings an awful lot with his experience and that's what you're looking for in a big-time player."