Ryan Hedges' double against Breidablik helped Aberdeen into the play-off round

Europa Conference League play-off: Qarabag v Aberdeen Venue: Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku Date: Thursday, 19 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Stephen Glass says Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off against Qarabag is Aberdeen's "most important European game for close to 15 years".

His Scottish Premiership side are two games away from the lucrative group stages of a European competition for the first time since 2007-08.

Glass thinks his players realise the "huge priority" of recovering from Sunday's loss to Raith Rovers.

"Real professionals bounce back," the manager said.

"Real professionals also don't dwell on the fact if you were brilliant at the weekend. The focus is Thursday night. If we had won 5-0 on Sunday, the focus would be exactly the same."

Having successfully dealt with the challenge of Sweden's Hacken and Icelandic side Breidablik to reach this stage, the double header against the Azerbaijan side represents a formidable looking - but not insurmountable - hurdle.

Aberdeen will have to be at their very best in Baku if they are to take a positive result back to Pittodrie for next week's return leg; and that will mean a vast improvement on their most recent domestic showing - Sunday's Scottish League Cup defeat away to second-tier Rovers.

Meanwhile, Dons chairman Dave Cormack has called on supporters occupying the recently created Red Shed end of Pittodrie to "self-police" after "a few thousand pounds of damage" was caused in the Merkland Stand during last Thursday's victory over Breidablik, adding that a fan ended up in an ambulance.

Team news

Despite making the long trip to Baku, Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes remains a doubt after picking up a foot injury during Sunday's League Cup exit and will continue to receive treatment right up to kick off.

But midfielder Ryan Hedges has remained in Scotland as the club assess the hamstring injury sustained in Kirkcaldy and await the results of a scan.

What do we know about Qarabag?

Qarabag have established themselves as the dominant force in Azerbaijan's top flight in recent years.

However, after a run of seven league titles in a row, they finished second in the top division last term.

Over the course of the last decade, The Horsemen have become regulars in the group stages of the Europa League and will fancy their chances of doing the same in the Conference League.

Led by former national head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag overcame a difficult challenge in the form of Limassol of Cyprus in the previous round before drawing their opening domestic league fixture 1-1 away to Zira, who finished fourth last season.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "It is the most important game of the season so far.

"We are ready for it, we have had a great pre-season, we have had a reasonable start to the season as well. Obviously the massive disappointment of Sunday is still there and it still bites, but it is important you focus on what is next and that is the aim. We know how important it is and we are ready for it."