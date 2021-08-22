Dundee v Hibernian

First Half ends, Dundee 1, Hibernian 1.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
7.13
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
5.85
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 14Ashcroft
- 4Fontaine
- 6McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 24Anderson
- 26Adam
- 18McMullan
- 35Cummings
- 17McCowan
Substitutes
- 5Sweeney
- 10McGowan
- 11McDaid
- 19Robertson
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Macey
- 6McGinnBooked at 36mins
- 5PorteousBooked at 44mins
- 24McGregor
- 3Doig
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 13Gogic
- 10Boyle
- 7Magennis
- 18Murphy
- 25Scott
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 16Stevenson
- 17MacKay
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 32Campbell
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Doig.
Booking
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Post update
Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Hibernian. Jamie Murphy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Christie Elliott (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).
Post update
Foul by James Scott (Hibernian).
Booking
Paul McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.