Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee1HibernianHibernian1

Dundee v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    4.75

  2. Squad number16Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.44

  5. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.58

  6. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.53

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.69

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    7.13

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.16

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.80

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.80

  4. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.08

  5. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    4.81

  6. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.75

  8. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.46

  10. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.83

  11. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.85

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 6McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 18McMullan
  • 35Cummings
  • 17McCowan

Substitutes

  • 5Sweeney
  • 10McGowan
  • 11McDaid
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnBooked at 36mins
  • 5PorteousBooked at 44mins
  • 24McGregor
  • 3Doig
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 13Gogic
  • 10Boyle
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Murphy
  • 25Scott

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17MacKay
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 32Campbell
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dundee 1, Hibernian 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Doig.

  4. Booking

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Hibernian. Jamie Murphy draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Christie Elliott (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (Dundee).

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Scott (Hibernian).

  18. Booking

    Paul McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

<