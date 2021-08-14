Some Everton fans celebrated with the players on the pitch after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal

When Rafael Benitez strode on to the Goodison Park pitch at the final whistle after Everton's win over Southampton, he looked like a man at ease.

Resplendent in a blue suit, he congratulated his team and the opposition and then lapped up the applause from supporters who are not normally slow to show their frustration if things are going wrong.

For a former Liverpool manager who once called Everton "a small club", it was a sight which many may not have imagined possible.

But after a first half in which it looked like Southampton might make it a nightmare start for the 61-year-old, Benitez turned the game around and proved that after more than two years out of the Premier League he still has what it takes to win matches.

The confidence he exuded as he stood, hands in his pockets, conducting his post-match interviews also comes from knowing that as long as there are more days like this, he will win over the doubters.

Asked by BBC Sport if he was nervous beforehand, he replied: "No. I used to be nervous when I was coming with another team, but I was delighted to be here and to see the reception of the fans."

It is only one match, and there will be sterner tests to come, but it also showed that despite his history, Benitez might yet be a better fit for a team which is aiming to reach Europe than previous boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton fans give Benitez a chance

There is a lot at stake with Benitez in charge at Everton.

There is his Liverpool history, his previous criticism of the Toffees, and doubts about whether he can get the best out of a team which flattered to deceive under Ancelotti last season.

There is also the question about what Everton can achieve as the Premier League's top six teams move further away from the rest.

But from the outset on a drizzly day at Goodison, which could not dampen the mood after a first full house in more than 17 months, Everton fans showed they were willing to give Benitez a chance.

It probably helped that his start coincided with a return to a packed Goodison. The players were roared on to the pitch for their warm-up, and by the time they came back out for kick-off, the atmosphere was white hot.

Everton 3-1 Southampton: Benitez ‘really pleased’ after first Everton win

So when Benitez emerged, it was perhaps no surprise he was greeted with a noise level which many might have expected. This was a party no Everton fan wanted to miss, so it would have been churlish to boo, although they did when the referee's name was read out. Old habits die hard.

And when the hosts went behind to Adam Armstrong's debut goal, the atmosphere turned. Players became nervous, and frustration from the stands did not help. At half-time there were boos as the players trudged off.

It was time for Benitez to show he was worth the gamble by the Everton board. As Liverpool fans will know from the 2005 Champions League final, the Spaniard has proven himself as someone who can change a game at the interval.

In that match, when his side beat Ancelotti's AC Milan, he introduced Didi Hamann, who changed the game as Liverpool came back from 3-0 down to win on penalties.

This was not on the same level of course, but pushing Richarlison up to join Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack proved a clever tweak. Two minutes after the break, the Brazilian had scored.

Then after a wonder goal by Abdoulaye Doucoure, it was Richarlison whose cross set up Calvert-Lewin to seal the 3-1 victory as the stadium erupted.

Prior to Everton, Benitez last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United, leaving in June 2019

So what did he say at half-time?

"The first thing was to give the players confidence," Benitez said. "Then we tried to change the position of Richarlison and Demarai Gray so we could link a little bit better and we could be better in wide areas.

"The equaliser meant a lot for everyone. The fans were then behind the team, the players were working really hard and I was so happy with the reaction.

"I was happy with the way we approached the game in general, but especially the second half with the confidence we saw, the way we were challenging and the way we were fighting for every goal. That is what the fans are expecting."

He might be associated with the team from the other side of Stanley Park, but he knows what Everton fans want, and he has the confidence he can deliver.

Asked if he had silenced the doubters, he said: "It's nothing to do with me.

"It's more about the players and the fans. After so many months without fans, the players appreciate the support from fans, and the fans, they appreciate the commitment of the players and the manager.

"The majority of them know I like to fight, I like to compete and I will do it in all my time here. I am someone that likes to do his job properly and likes to win and then if you have the connection with the fans in the way we have today, I'm really happy."

He will hope that the bond continues.