Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko (left) played for Roma since 2015

Inter Milan have reacted to selling star striker Romelu Lukaku by signing former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko from Roma.

Dzeko actually scored his first Inter goal before the deal was confirmed, netting in a 3-0 friendly win over Dynamo Kyiv behind closed doors.

After the game, Inter revealed the 35-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina captain has joined on a two-year deal.

They have also added Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year deal.

Defender Dumfries produced some eye-catching displays as an attacking full-back for the Netherlands during Euro 2020.

Inter start their Serie A title defence next Saturday against Genoa.

Dzeko - who has scored 119 goals in 260 appearances for Roma - is a direct replacement for Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m.

He won the 2008-09 Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg and the Premier League with City in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to replace Dzeko.