Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Erling Braut Haaland stars in comfortable win

Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt
Erling Braut Haaland now has 62 goals in 61 games for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice and assisted another two as Borussia Dortmund overpowered Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener.

Haaland set up Marco Reus for his 100th league goal for the club, but Felix Passlack's own goal restored parity.

Thorgan Hazard slotted home Haaland's pass before the 21-year-old Norwegian netted his first of the afternoon.

Further strikes from Giovanni Reyna and Haaland made it 5-1 before Jens Petter Hauge's late consolation.

Marco Rose's side could have won by an even more handsome margin had Reus' goal on the stroke of half-time not been ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Haaland now has 62 goals in 61 Dortmund appearances in all competitions, including 42 in 44 Bundesliga outings.

The win was Dortmund's eighth in a row in Germany's top flight, equalling the club record set under current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the 2011-12 campaign.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 30Passlack
  • 16Akanji
  • 28WitselSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 78'minutes
  • 14Schulz
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 73'minutes
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forTiggesat 87'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 87'minutes
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forMalenat 73'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 18Moukoko
  • 21Malen
  • 27Tigges
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf
  • 42Gurpuz
  • 47Papadopoulos

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 3IlsankerSubstituted forLenzat 45'minutes
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24da Costa
  • 8Sow
  • 20HasebeSubstituted forHrusticat 69'minutes
  • 10KosticSubstituted forAcheat 86'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutes
  • 27BarkokSubstituted forLindstromat 45'minutes
  • 19Borré

Substitutes

  • 7Hrustic
  • 21Ache
  • 23Hauge
  • 25Lenz
  • 29Lindstrom
  • 32Younes
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 37Durm
  • 40Ramaj
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Gregor Kobel tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Giovanni Reyna.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ragnar Ache following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ajdin Hrustic with a cross following a corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Filip Kostic.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Axel Witsel.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Djibril Sow.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

