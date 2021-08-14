Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice and assisted another two as Borussia Dortmund overpowered Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener.
Haaland set up Marco Reus for his 100th league goal for the club, but Felix Passlack's own goal restored parity.
Thorgan Hazard slotted home Haaland's pass before the 21-year-old Norwegian netted his first of the afternoon.
Further strikes from Giovanni Reyna and Haaland made it 5-1 before Jens Petter Hauge's late consolation.
Marco Rose's side could have won by an even more handsome margin had Reus' goal on the stroke of half-time not been ruled out by the video assistant referee.
Haaland now has 62 goals in 61 Dortmund appearances in all competitions, including 42 in 44 Bundesliga outings.
The win was Dortmund's eighth in a row in Germany's top flight, equalling the club record set under current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the 2011-12 campaign.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 30Passlack
- 16Akanji
- 28WitselSubstituted forPapadopoulosat 78'minutes
- 14Schulz
- 8Dahoud
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 73'minutes
- 7ReynaSubstituted forTiggesat 87'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 87'minutes
- 10T HazardSubstituted forMalenat 73'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 18Moukoko
- 21Malen
- 27Tigges
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
- 42Gurpuz
- 47Papadopoulos
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 3IlsankerSubstituted forLenzat 45'minutes
- 13Hinteregger
- 2Ndicka
- 24da Costa
- 8Sow
- 20HasebeSubstituted forHrusticat 69'minutes
- 10KosticSubstituted forAcheat 86'minutes
- 15KamadaSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutes
- 27BarkokSubstituted forLindstromat 45'minutes
- 19Borré
Substitutes
- 7Hrustic
- 21Ache
- 23Hauge
- 25Lenz
- 29Lindstrom
- 32Younes
- 35Silva Melo
- 37Durm
- 40Ramaj
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2.
Post update
Hand ball by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Gregor Kobel tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Jens Petter Hauge (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ragnar Ache following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ajdin Hrustic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Filip Kostic.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Antonios Papadopoulos replaces Axel Witsel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.