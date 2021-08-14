Alavés v Real Madrid

Attempt blocked. Joselu (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Aguirregabiria with a cross.
Line-ups
Alavés
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 3Duarte
- 8Pina
- 20Pons
- 11Rioja
- 14García Alonso
- 17Méndez
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 6Loum
- 7Pérez
- 10Guidetti
- 12García
- 13Sivera
- 15Moya
- 18Pellistri
- 19Martín
- 26Abqar
- 27López
- 29Hara
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 18Bale
- 9Benzema
- 7E Hazard
Substitutes
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Manu García (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alaves).
Offside, Alaves. Pere Pons tries a through ball, but Edgar Méndez is caught offside.
Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luis Rioja (Alaves) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Lejeune.
Foul by Pere Pons (Alaves).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edgar Méndez (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu García with a cross.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.