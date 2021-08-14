Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Alavés v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 3Duarte
  • 8Pina
  • 20Pons
  • 11Rioja
  • 14García Alonso
  • 17Méndez
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 6Loum
  • 7Pérez
  • 10Guidetti
  • 12García
  • 13Sivera
  • 15Moya
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 26Abqar
  • 27López
  • 29Hara

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 18Bale
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joselu (Alaves) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Aguirregabiria with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Manu García (Alaves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alaves).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Alaves. Pere Pons tries a through ball, but Edgar Méndez is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).

  12. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Rioja (Alaves) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Lejeune.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pere Pons (Alaves).

  15. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edgar Méndez (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manu García with a cross.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

