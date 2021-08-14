Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Sean Dyche applauded the fans prior to kick-off as Burnley got their Premier League season under way

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said it was "important" that applause from fans drowned out those who chose to boo the players taking the knee at Turf Moor.

The Clarets welcomed a full crowd for the first time since March 2020 on Saturday but lost 2-1 to Brighton in their opening Premier League game.

Players from all 20 Premier League clubs have said they will continue to take the knee this season.

"There was a lot of applause for the same moment," Dyche said of the booing.

"That's important. There was a lot of applause to drown out anybody who felt negatively about it."

BBC Radio 5 Live's Tom Gayle, who was at the game, said there was "a strong, audible and very visceral booing" which was "eventually drowned out by overwhelming cheers".

There was no notable booing at any of the other six venues to host a Premier League game on Saturday.

Premier League players will continue taking the knee as a symbol of their "unity against all forms of racism" - a decision the Premier League "wholeheartedly" supports.

"I've got to control the players on the football pitch - I can't control everything," said Dyche.

"A lot has been asked of managers and players to come out with their views, but I'm trying to concentrate on getting that team to win. Everything else has got to [be for] society to look at.

"We're talking about life here, it's not football. Football's taken a lot of power in this, and really it shouldn't have to. We're talking about people's decisions of life. I can't control everyone's decisions of life. We hope it's working in the right way."

Players began taking the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement once the Premier League restarted in June 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Once fans were allowed to return to grounds in late 2020, there were instances in which players were booed.

During this summer, boos from fans as England players took the knee in the run-up to the European Championship were drowned out by applause.