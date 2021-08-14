French Ligue 1
LilleLille0NiceNice4

Lille 0-4 Nice: Defending champions swept aside by former manager

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nice celebrate against Lille
Lille's loss to Nice is their heaviest home league defeat since 2017

Lille were swept aside by the manager who led them to last season's Ligue 1 title as Christophe Galtier's Nice enjoyed a big win at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The defending champions went behind after just 55 seconds when Denmark's Kasper Dolberg turned in from close range.

Nice doubled their lead inside five minutes through a long-range Hicham Boudaoui effort.

Amine Gouiri added a third from the penalty spot, before Dolberg headed in his second to complete the victory and inflict Lille's heaviest home league defeat since 2017.

Galtier, 54, stepped down as head coach of Lille just two days after they won their first French league title in a decade, finishing one point ahead of Paris St-Germain.

He ended his three-and-a-half-year spell to take charge of Nice, who are owned by Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

After drawing 3-3 with Metz in their season opener, Lille sit 16th in Ligue 1 with one point.

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Jardim
  • 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 35mins
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Botman
  • 28Mandava
  • 22WeahSubstituted forLihadjiat 64'minutes
  • 21AndréBooked at 45mins
  • 11YaziciBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMvom Onanaat 65'minutes
  • 7Bamba
  • 10IkonéSubstituted forDavidat 45'minutes
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 9David
  • 16Jakubech
  • 19Lihadji
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 26Pied
  • 27Niasse
  • 29Bradaric
  • 33Onana

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Benítez
  • 20AtalBooked at 21minsSubstituted forLotombaat 67'minutes
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 28BoudaouiSubstituted forMaolidaat 57'minutes
  • 8Rosario
  • 18LeminaSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 74'minutes
  • 21KluivertSubstituted forKamaraat 73'minutes
  • 9DolbergSubstituted forNdoyeat 66'minutes
  • 11Gouiri

Substitutes

  • 1Bulka
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 7Maolida
  • 13Kamara
  • 14Ndoye
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 23Lotomba
  • 29Da Cunha
  • 33Smith
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamNice
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lille 0, Nice 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lille 0, Nice 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Amadou Onana.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Myziane Maolida (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.

  5. Post update

    Jonathan David (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Fonte (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Isaac Lihadji with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin André.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lille).

  11. Post update

    Pablo Rosario (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dan Ndoye (Nice).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

  15. Post update

    Melvin Bard (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Benjamin André (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Nice).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Isaac Lihadji.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan David.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005146
2Nice21104044
3Lorient21102114
4Clermont11002023
5Angers11002023
6Marseille11003213
7Metz10103301
8Nantes10101101
9Brest10101101
10Lens10101101
11Rennes10101101
12Lyon10101101
13Saint-Étienne10101101
14Reims10100001
15Monaco201112-11
16Lille201137-41
17Montpellier100123-10
18Troyes100112-10
19Bordeaux100102-20
20Strasbourg200205-50
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories