Quiz: Can you name Premier League opening weekend hat-trick heroes?
Manchester United started the new campaign in emphatic style, thrashing Leeds at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese midfielder became only the 10th player to score three goals on the Premier League's opening weekend of the season.
Naturally, we made a quiz about it. So can you name the other nine who claimed a treble?
You've got three minutes to do it. Good luck!
Can you name all the Premier League's opening-day hat-trick scorers?
