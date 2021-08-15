Quiz: Can you name Premier League opening weekend hat-trick heroes?

Bruno Fernandes on scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester United in Leeds win

Manchester United started the new campaign in emphatic style, thrashing Leeds at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder became only the 10th player to score three goals on the Premier League's opening weekend of the season.

Naturally, we made a quiz about it. So can you name the other nine who claimed a treble?

You've got three minutes to do it. Good luck!

Can you name all the Premier League's opening-day hat-trick scorers?

Score: 0 / 9
03:00
You scored 0/9
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
