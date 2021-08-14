Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Billy Gilmour is on a season-long loan at Norwich

Liverpool have condemned alleged homophobic chanting aimed at Norwich's on-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Scotland international and Chelsea loanee, 20, was allegedly targeted by some fans during the Reds' 3-0 win.

Liverpool said external-link the chant was "offensive and inappropriate".

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future," the club added.

It came after Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group, highlighted the chanting aimed at Gilmour.

"Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour," the group said on social media external-link .

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]."