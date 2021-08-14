Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manchester City full-back Yan Couto has his heart set on a loan move to Celtic after sampling the Parkhead atmosphere at Thursday night's Europa League win over Jablonec. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are looking to offload defender Nikola Katic before the transfer window closes. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard's wage demands are putting English Premier League clubs off a summer transfer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leuven striker Thomas Henry has his heart set on joining Celtic, ahead of Rangers and Gent, according to his UK agent. (Football Insider) external-link

Premiership clubs fear that Rangers' war with the SPFL over their refusal to fulfil their obligations to the league's new sponsors could make the Scottish game "unsponsorable." (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian fear striker Christian Doidge is out until Christmas with a serious ankle injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link