Ipswich

Cameron Burgess played his final Accrington Stanley game when they beat Rotherham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday

Ipswich Town have signed defender Cameron Burgess on a three-year deal from fellow League One side Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old joined Stanley ahead of last season and made 50 appearances during his time with the club.

Having come through Fulham's academy, Burgess has also had spells with Oldham, Bury, Scunthorpe and Salford.

"This is a really good step up for me so I'm just looking forward to working hard and getting started," he said.

"I saw there were more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road for the first game of the season, so I cannot wait to experience that myself."

Stanley boss John Coleman added: external-link "I certainly didn't want to lose him, but you can't deny Cam the opportunity to earn three or four times his wages here and he leaves with all our best wishes."

