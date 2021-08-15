Last updated on .From the section Football

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75.

The striker scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Muller also spent 15 years at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, scoring a record 365 goals in 427 league appearances.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still," the German club said in a statement.

"The German record champions and entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75."

More to follow.