Christian Doidge was on target as Hibs opened the season with victory at Motherwell earlier this month

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has been ruled out until December at the earliest with an Achilles injury.

Doidge sustained the damage during a training session in Croatia before Hibs' Europa League qualifying defeat to Rijeka last week.

The 28-year-old, who started pre-season late after contracting Covid-19, has two goals in five games this term after netting 13 in the previous campaign.

"It's a massive blow for us and him," said head coach Jack Ross.

"He was in such great form and had the ambition to be in and around the Welsh squad and I think he wasn't far off that.

"It's going to be three or four months before he returns to training, so he'll basically miss the rest of the calendar year."