Angel Correa scored twice for the champions

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid began their title defence by beating Celta Vigo with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Argentine forward Angel Correa scored in each half for Atletico, smashing in the opener into the top corner and then finishing off a slick counter-attack.

Iago Aspas had levelled for Celta from the penalty spot and should have gained a point late on for the hosts.

Aspas went round goalkeeper Jan Oblak but fired into the side-netting with the goal gaping.

An ill-tempered contest saw two red cards given in injury-time to Celta's Hugo Mallo and Atletico's Mario Hermoso for a fracas, as well as eight yellow cards during the game.

England international Kieran Trippier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal, appeared as a second-half substitute for Atletico, replacing Koke on 66 minutes.

City rivals Real Madrid, who finished second last season, started the season with a comfortable 4-1 win at Alaves on Saturday.

Barcelona begin their era without record goalscorer Lionel Messi by hosting Real Sociedad later on Sunday (kick-off 19:00 BST).