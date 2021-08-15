Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid: La Liga champions begin with victory

Angel Correa
Angel Correa scored twice for the champions

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid began their title defence by beating Celta Vigo with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Argentine forward Angel Correa scored in each half for Atletico, smashing in the opener into the top corner and then finishing off a slick counter-attack.

Iago Aspas had levelled for Celta from the penalty spot and should have gained a point late on for the hosts.

Aspas went round goalkeeper Jan Oblak but fired into the side-netting with the goal gaping.

An ill-tempered contest saw two red cards given in injury-time to Celta's Hugo Mallo and Atletico's Mario Hermoso for a fracas, as well as eight yellow cards during the game.

England international Kieran Trippier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal, appeared as a second-half substitute for Atletico, replacing Koke on 66 minutes.

City rivals Real Madrid, who finished second last season, started the season with a comfortable 4-1 win at Alaves on Saturday.

Barcelona begin their era without record goalscorer Lionel Messi by hosting Real Sociedad later on Sunday (kick-off 19:00 BST).

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Dituro
  • 2MalloBooked at 90mins
  • 4Araújo
  • 19FontánBooked at 90mins
  • 17Galán GilSubstituted forBaezaat 89'minutes
  • 14TapiaSubstituted forSolariat 75'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forBeltránat 74'minutes
  • 6D SuárezBooked at 77mins
  • 9NolitoSubstituted forCerviat 62'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 90mins
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Cervi
  • 13Blanco
  • 15Aidoo
  • 16Baeza
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 28Domínguez

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
  • 22HermosoBooked at 90mins
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 61mins
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 82'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forTrippierat 66'minutes
  • 11LemarBooked at 11minsSubstituted forde Paulat 65'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 90+7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5de Paul
  • 9Suárez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 23Trippier
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 26Serrano
  • 27Simeone
  • 29Camello
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
5,401

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 1, Atletico Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Augusto Solari.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.

  6. Booking

    José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  10. Dismissal

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  11. Dismissal

    Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  12. Booking

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).

  15. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo).

  19. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Miguel Baeza replaces Javi Galán.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11004133
2Atl Madrid11002113
3Barcelona11001013
4Valencia11001013
5Cádiz10101101
6Levante10101101
7Mallorca10101101
8Real Betis10101101
9Espanyol10100001
10Osasuna10100001
11Ath Bilbao00000000
12Elche00000000
13Granada00000000
14Rayo Vallecano00000000
15Sevilla00000000
16Villarreal00000000
17Celta Vigo100112-10
18Getafe100101-10
19Real Sociedad100101-10
20Alavés100114-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

