Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Real SociedadReal Sociedad2

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad: Barca win first game after Lionel Messi exit

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi by beating Real Sociedad in an entertaining La Liga opener.

Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca with a powerful header from Memphis Depay's free-kick.

Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace.

Real Sociedad pulled it back to 3-2 through Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal but Sergi Roberto added a fourth for Barcelona in added time.

It was fitting that Barca's first goal of the season was scored by Pique after the defender agreed to reduce his wagesexternal-link earlier in the week so the club could register three new signings in time for the new season.

Gerard Pique celebrates
Gerard Pique agreed to take a pay cut so Barcelona could register new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj in time for the new season

Many of the 22,000 Barcelona fans wore Messi shirts to the Nou Camp and chanted for their record goalscorer in the 10th minute after he joined Paris St-Germain on a two-year deal earlier in the week.

New signing Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for 10 weeks with a calf injury, watched from the sidelines.

Elsewhere in La Liga, defending champions Atletico Madrid started the season with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, while their city rivals Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 in their season opener on Saturday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 2DestSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 71'minutes
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forAraujoat 83'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 18Alba
  • 21de JongSubstituted forRobertoat 71'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 16González López
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9DepaySubstituted forLengletat 90'minutes
  • 12Braithwaite

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 14Manaj
  • 15Lenglet
  • 20Roberto
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 27Demir
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde
  • 36Tenas

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 2ZalduaSubstituted forGorosabelat 66'minutes
  • 6ElustondoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPachecoat 81'minutes
  • 24Le NormandBooked at 78mins
  • 12MuñozBooked at 62mins
  • 8Merino
  • 3ZubimendiBooked at 37mins
  • 11JanuzajSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 45'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 45'minutes
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forLobeteat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Illarramendi
  • 16Guevara
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco
  • 27Turrientes
  • 29Navarro
  • 34Ayesa
  • 35Lobete
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
20,384

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2.

  3. Post update

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Memphis Depay.

  14. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

  16. Post update

    Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 3, Real Sociedad 2. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  19. Booking

    Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11004133
2Barcelona11004223
3Atl Madrid11002113
4Sevilla11001013
5Valencia11001013
6Cádiz10101101
7Levante10101101
8Mallorca10101101
9Real Betis10101101
10Espanyol10100001
11Osasuna10100001
12Ath Bilbao00000000
13Elche00000000
14Granada00000000
15Villarreal00000000
16Celta Vigo100112-10
17Getafe100101-10
18Rayo Vallecano100101-10
19Real Sociedad100124-20
20Alavés100114-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

