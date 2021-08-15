Last updated on .From the section Irish

McGonigle joined Derry from Crusaders in June

Derry City secured a third consecutive Premier Division win as a Jamie McGonigle penalty gave them a 1-0 victory over Dundalk at the Brandywell.

The former Crusaders striker's spot-kick early in the second half saw the Candystripes record their first win over the Lilywhites since March 2017.

The victory sees Derry, who hit the post in the first half, remain in fifth place in the Premier Division table.

Dundalk played their way into the game but failed to threaten the Derry goal.

They lost Brandywell-bound Patrick McEleney and Daniel Kelly to injury in the first half and had to play the final 10 minutes with 10 men after David McMillan was stretchered off.

It is the first time this campaign that Derry have won three league games in a row, and a first victory for the club over Dundalk in 18 attempts.

McGonigle's goal arrived in the 51st minute when his shot was blocked by Andy Boyle and a penalty was awarded for handball, with the forward sending goalkeeper Alessio Abibi the wrong way with his spot kick.

Derry made a bright start to the match against a Dundalk side that was recovering from the disappointment of going out of the Europa Conference League after a home defeat by SBV Vitesse.

McGonigle looked likely up front and had two efforts in the opening five minutes, heading just over the crossbar from a Ronan Boyce cross before having a shot across the face of goal cleared.

Evan McLaughlin then tried his luck with a long-range shot from a Joe Thompson lay-off, but it was too close to visiting goalkeeper Abibi who saved comfortably.

Dundalk suffered a blow just before the half-hour mark when midfielder McEleney, who has signed a pre-contract with the Candystripes, was forced off injured after a heavy Daniel Lafferty challenge.

It disrupted the Lilywhites who were finding their rhythm as the half progressed, finally forcing Kevin Gartside into a save just before the break through a McMillan shot.

Derry came within inches of opening the scoring in first half stoppage time when an impressive break ended with Thompson swivelling and shooting, but his shot crashed back off the post.

There was little goalmouth action after the break with Derry holding on for victory after seven minutes of injury time were played.