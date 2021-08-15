Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ali McCann scored the decisive penalty as St Johnstone eventually edged past Arbroath

Holders St Johnstone will face Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Callum Davidson's side needed penalties to see off Arbroath on Sunday but will now travel to Dens Park.

Celtic, who beat Hearts 3-2, host Aberdeen's conquerors Raith Rovers - the only lower-league team remaining - while Livingston head to Rangers.

In the other tie, Dundee United welcome Hibernian after the Easter Road club's win over Kilmarnock.

The ties will be played on 21-23 September.

Rangers were the first team through after thumping Dunfermline 5-0 on Friday.

On Saturday Dundee saw off Motherwell 1-0, while Dundee United and Livingston needed spot-kicks to defeat Ayr United and St Mirren respectively.

Full draw