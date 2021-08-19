Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Courtney Duffus scored a total of nine goals in 29 National League appearances last season

Morecambe have signed forward Courtney Duffus from National League side Bromley on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old previously played for Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town in the English Football League.

Duffus joined Bromley in January and scored five goals for the club, making 18 appearances in total, and now joins the Shrimps for an undisclosed fee.

"After speaking to the gaffer I knew that this was the perfect club for me," Duffus told Morecambe's website.

