Celtic are set to join Glasgow City in the knockout stage

Glasgow City became the first team through to the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup thanks to a 4-1 home success over Spartans.

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen are on the brink of qualification after also making it two wins from two in the group stage.

Dundee United were the biggest winners on Sunday with a 7-1 hammering of hosts Stirling University.

There were also victories for Hamilton and Partick Thistle.

in Group C, Ode Fulutudilu's double helped league champions Glasgow City book their place in the last eight with a game to spare.

Hamilton are two points behind in second after seeing off Glasgow Women 3-0.

Dundee United, having had had their opening 10-0 win in Group B annulled after opponents Forfar Farmington withdrew from SWPL competitions, routed Stirling with Danni McGinley scoring a hat-trick.

Celtic top Group D after defeating Hearts 2-0 at home with goals from Tegan Bowie and Kathleen McGovern.

Partick Thistle are three points back alongside St Johnstone after winning 4-0 away to the Perth side.

In Group A, Brogan Hay hit a double as Rangers maintained their 100% record with a 5-0 victory at Motherwell.

Aberdeen trail on goal difference after Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson each scored twice in a 4-0 victory at Queen's Park.