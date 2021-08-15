Monday's back pages

iSport back page on 16 August 2021
i Sport says that Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Kane to 'get ready and help the team'
Daily Express back page on 16 August 2021
The Express says that Spurs had 'no worry' without Kane as they beat his suitors Manchester City
Main sport page of the Guardian on 16 August 2021
The Guardian calls Kane's stance over his future 'mutiny'
Main sport page of the Independent on 16 August 2021
The Independent carries an image of Spurs' match-winner, 'Super' Son Heung-min
Metro back page on 16 August 2021
The Metro also carries some of those Nuno comments on Kane
Main sport page of the Daily Telegraph on 16 August 2021
The Telegraph leads on fans 'turning' on Harry Kane for wanting to leave Tottenham
Daily Star back page on 16 August 2021
The Star says it was 'No Kane, No Problem' for Spurs
Daily Mirror back page on 16 August 2021
The Mirror asks 'Who needs Harry?' with Man City saying 'We do!'

