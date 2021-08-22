West Ham United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy got off the mark for the season as his goal helped Leicester beat Wolves on the opening weekend

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes has no new injury problems to contend with.

However, he remains without defender Arthur Masuaku, who is still troubled by a knee problem.

Leicester's Ryan Bertrand is unavailable due to the positive Covid test that also caused him to miss last week's match with Wolves.

Timothy Castagne is fit after his eye socket injury and James Maddison has recovered from a back issue, but Jonny Evans remains sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is an interesting one. West Ham did the double over Leicester last season, with two Jesse Lingard goals inspiring their win at London Stadium.

There is no Lingard this time, although I am expecting the Hammers to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month.

West Ham got four goals away at Newcastle last week which will have given them a big lift, while Leicester did just enough to beat Wolves in their opener.

This time? You could make a case for both teams to win it, but I have a feeling the points will end up being shared.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham were the only team to do the Premier League double over Leicester last season. Those victories were the Hammers' sole league wins in matches against sides who finished above them in the table.

The Hammers are looking to record three consecutive league wins over the Foxes for the first time since they won their first four Premier League games against them between November 1994 and April 1997.

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in just three of their 28 Premier League games against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham are aiming to win their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign for only the second time, having done so in the 1997-98 season.

The Hammers have lost their opening top-flight home fixture in each of the last three seasons, scoring once and conceding nine times in these matches.

This is West Ham's 84th Premier League game on a Monday, five more than any other club. They have won their last four league matches on Monday and won five in total last season.

Since David Moyes returned for his second spell in charge of West Ham they have scored 94 goals in 58 Premier League fixtures - only Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have scored more in that period.

Michail Antonio has scored in each of his last two league starts against Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester's total of 38 Premier League away points last season was bettered only by Manchester City (45) and Manchester United (43).

The Foxes have only won their opening away match in four of their 15 Premier League seasons, including victories against West Ham in 2000-01 and 2015-16.

Leicester have won just one of their 14 Premier League away games on a Monday.

Jamie Vardy has 119 top-flight goals, and is one short of moving joint-18th alongside Steven Gerrard in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list.

