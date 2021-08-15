Last updated on .From the section Football

Vancouver Whitecaps' next game is against Austin FC on Thursday

Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps say three academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering on Saturday in what the side believes to be a racially motivated attack.

One player was taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery following surgery, while a suspect was arrested at the scene.

"Enough is enough," a Whitecaps statement said.

"Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community."

The club added: "We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate.

"We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible."