Manager Ange Postecoglou could imagine his late father celebrating Celtic's performance in the 3-2 League Cup win over Hearts on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou has re-iterated the need for more signings at Celtic and hopes Liel Abada and Ryan Christie will be fit in time to face AZ Alkmaar in Wednesday's Europa League play-off first leg. (Record) external-link

But the Celtic boss does not know when defender Christopher Jullien will be back from his long-term injury. (Record) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is eager to sign a new striker after Christian Doidge was ruled out for three months. (Sun) external-link

And Ross is determined to keep forward Kevin Nisbet at Hibs following Doidge's injury. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Free agent Gary Cahill is wanted on a free transfer by Bournemouth - with Rangers also interested in the former England defender, 35. (Sun) external-link

Defender Nikola Katic has hinted on social media he still has a future at Rangers following speculation about his impending exit. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers' failure to make the Champions League group stage "changes the dynamics within the club", says former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons. (Daily Mail via Record external-link )

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon should be Scotland's number one again, says his club manager Robbie Neilson. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen could be without Jonny Hayes and Ryan Hedges in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Qarabag after both picked up knocks in Sunday's League Cup loss to Raith Rovers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dons boss Stephen Glass demands an immediate improvement following the enormous blow of Sunday's League Cup exit. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link