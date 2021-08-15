Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Jullien, Hibs, Doidge, Rangers, Cahill, Katic
Manager Ange Postecoglou could imagine his late father celebrating Celtic's performance in the 3-2 League Cup win over Hearts on Sunday. (Sun)
Postecoglou has re-iterated the need for more signings at Celtic and hopes Liel Abada and Ryan Christie will be fit in time to face AZ Alkmaar in Wednesday's Europa League play-off first leg. (Record)
But the Celtic boss does not know when defender Christopher Jullien will be back from his long-term injury. (Record)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is eager to sign a new striker after Christian Doidge was ruled out for three months. (Sun)
And Ross is determined to keep forward Kevin Nisbet at Hibs following Doidge's injury. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Free agent Gary Cahill is wanted on a free transfer by Bournemouth - with Rangers also interested in the former England defender, 35. (Sun)
Defender Nikola Katic has hinted on social media he still has a future at Rangers following speculation about his impending exit. (Herald - subscription required)
Rangers' failure to make the Champions League group stage "changes the dynamics within the club", says former Celtic and Scotland forward Kris Commons. (Daily Mail via Record)
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon should be Scotland's number one again, says his club manager Robbie Neilson. (Sun)
Aberdeen could be without Jonny Hayes and Ryan Hedges in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Qarabag after both picked up knocks in Sunday's League Cup loss to Raith Rovers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dons boss Stephen Glass demands an immediate improvement following the enormous blow of Sunday's League Cup exit. (Evening Express - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson praises the club's fans for helping the side overcome Arbroath on penalties in the League Cup. (Courier - subscription required)