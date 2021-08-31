Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jordan Henderson was named club captain following Steven Gerrard's departure for LA Galaxy in 2015

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 31-year-old England midfielder has made 394 appearances in a decade with the club and had two years remaining on his existing deal.

Henderson is the latest of Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League title winners, including Fabinho and Andy Robertson, to sign a new deal.

"To continue this journey is incredible for me," Henderson said.

