Jonson Clarke-Harris was a Peterborough player at the time of the alleged posts and returned to the club last year

Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for historical online posts which allegedly included "reference to sexual orientation".

The 27-year-old was 18 at the time the social media comments were made between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

The forward has been charged with six breaches of FA Rule E3 as well as an 'aggravated breach' of FA Rule E3.2.

He has until 25 August to respond, with Peterborough declining to comment.

It is alleged the comments were "insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute", with the 'aggravated breach' because of the alleged reference to sexual orientation.