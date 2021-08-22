Fans are back - share your feelings and stories

Last updated on .From the section Football

Fans have been revelling in the excitement of being back in grounds for football matches

The smell of cooked onions in the air, stalls awash with colourful scarves and badges, that hum of expectant noise as the stands begin to fill and the ear-splitting roar that follows the ball hitting the net.

After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

From Elgin City's Borough Briggs down to Home Park in Plymouth, pretty much every ground in the UK has now witnessed fans return to cheer on their team over the past two weekends.

And we want to hear from those of you fortunate enough to have attended a game, to tell us about the experience. How did it make you feel? What have you missed most? Were there any interesting stories to come out of your first day back?

Please use the form below and we will compile the best responses to share with you over the coming days.