Nathan Broadhead is Sunderland's sixth signing of the summer

Sunderland have signed Everton striker Nathan Broadhead on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Toffees as a substitute against Brighton in April.

He previously spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Burton Albion, where he scored three goals in 22 appearances.

"It's a coup because he's had top level offers in Europe, and Championship offers as well, at what is a key stage of his career," said boss Lee Johnson.

"We believe that Sunderland is the perfect opportunity, as he will have the team, supply and service, and a Premier League environment around him, so it is a really good match."

Broadhead came through the Everton academy and made his first senior appearance as a substitute in their Europa League game against Apollon Limassol in December 2017.

"I've had a good pre-season, training and playing for the first team and travelling with them to America, and I'm sure that will help me hit the ground running," he told the Sunderland website. external-link

The Wales Under-21 international could make his debut at former club Burton on Tuesday evening.

