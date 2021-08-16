Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Marvin Bartley (left) has been in the dugout for Livingston despite his ban

Marvin Barley will be suspended for Livingston's next two games after the club mistakenly thought he had already served his time on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old player-assistant manager had a two-match ban carried over from last season.

Livingston left the midfielder out of their squads for Scottish Premiership defeats by Rangers and Aberdeen.

But the Scottish FA has stated that his presence on the touchline breached its disciplinary rule 208.

Bartley will therefore now miss Premiership matches at home to Motherwell and away to Hibernian.