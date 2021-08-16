Ange Postecoglou and captain Callum McGregor have steered Celtic to four straight wins

Ange Postecoglou wants further improvement in Celtic's "football and tempo" under his charge as they host AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

The Dutch side visit Celtic Park in Thursday's first leg with a place in the group stage at stake.

Celtic have scored 16 goals in four straight wins since losing to Midtjylland then Hearts.

"I know people say it's a step up, but I have never looked at football that way," Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

"What is paramount for us is, what we have done in the last four or five games, we are increasing and improving our football and the tempo we want to play, especially at home. So, irrespective of the opponent, we go into Wednesday night and take that approach."

Postecoglou admitted the first hour of his side's 3-2 League Cup victory over Hearts on Sunday was the type of football he wants from his team, save from not converting enough of their chances.

"Part of it is for them to enjoy their football as well," the manager said. "For me, that's the best sort of encouragement I can give them.

"If they can get the rewards out there and see it come to fruition and they get that feeling that they want more if it, and they understand that to get more of it, you have got to keep buying into what we are doing."

AZ began their Eredivisie campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat away to Waalwijk.

However, Postecoglou stressed: "They are a good side, a young team, they will be full of energy as well. Their season has just kicked off, so they will be pretty fresh.

"They will be excited about playing at Celtic in front of a capacity crowd. It will be a typical European night, there will be plenty of high-tempo, quality football."

AZ will pose serious questions of Celtic defence - analysis

Former Scotland and Hearts manager Craig Levein

If there is a question mark about Celtic's defence, this team will be technically good I'm sure, AZ will test them.

That's my only question at this moment and, if there is any question mark over any area of Celtic's team, it will be found out in these two matches.

Even on Sunday, when they dominated the match completely, Josh Ginelly comes on for Hearts with his pace and caused them problems down that side as Carl Starfelt was exposed and had no cover.

The way they play, with the two full-backs pushing high, as a centre-back you need to be able to run in that Celtic team because you get exposed and that exposure of the defence allows what happens in front to be exciting because they overload the midfield area with those two full-backs.

This is the kind of game where they could get counter-attacked and could get hurt.